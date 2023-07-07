Sign up
Photo 1947
What time is it?
This incredible, and huge, sundial at Herstmonceux Castle tells you from the shadow on the dial - it is half past 12. The bust is of John Flamsteed who established the Royal Observatory at Greenwich.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1947
photos
92
followers
70
following
533% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
3rd July 2023 1:39pm
Larry Steager
ace
Cool
July 7th, 2023
