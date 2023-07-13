Sign up
Previous
Photo 1953
Hedgerow
When walking my young grandson home from school we noticed lots of butterflies so out came the camera to try to capture one of these skittish Gatekeepers.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
4
3
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley
ace
Super detailed capture
July 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous close up
July 13th, 2023
Lesley Aldridge
ace
What fantastic detail and focus, I've never heard of a Gatekeeper.
July 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
Fabulous detail. fav.
July 13th, 2023
