Vista by gaf005
Photo 1959

Vista

This was the magnificent view from the Beachy Head Hotel where we ate a meal to celebrate our 48th wedding anniversary.
19th July 2023

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
