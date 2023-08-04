Previous
Splash.

These Tiger Lilies stand out from everything else around them with their elegant swirls and vivid colour.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Judith Johnson ace
It's a beauty, the light and colour are terrific
August 4th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Like a dancer
August 4th, 2023  
