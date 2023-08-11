Previous
Drooping by gaf005
Photo 1982

Drooping

They always look to me like sentries on guard but the eyelids of this Humboldt Penguin betray that it is simply basking in the sunshine.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
