Underfloor heating by gaf005
Underfloor heating

This common Darter Dragonfly belied its name and sat for ages warming itself in the sun, and on this metal railing radiator at the side of a field, while I took several photos of it. Most obliging.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
