Photo 1989
On the run.
I don't think I've ever seen an Armadillo this close and it didn't stop chasing round at breakneck speed the whole time we were there.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
3
3
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1989
photos
89
followers
68
following
544% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
10th August 2023 5:37pm
Suzanne
ace
Good shot. Brings out details I didn't know about.
August 18th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Oh my goodness, my favourite animal! Lovely capture.
August 18th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wow, you did well to capture it so clearly then. What a wonderful creature
August 18th, 2023
