On the run. by gaf005
Photo 1989

On the run.

I don't think I've ever seen an Armadillo this close and it didn't stop chasing round at breakneck speed the whole time we were there.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Good shot. Brings out details I didn't know about.
August 18th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Oh my goodness, my favourite animal! Lovely capture.
August 18th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow, you did well to capture it so clearly then. What a wonderful creature
August 18th, 2023  
