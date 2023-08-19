Sign up
Photo 1990
Well, well, well.
The well in Winchelsea was sunk in 1851 and this rather magnificent building was built around it.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
