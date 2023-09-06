Sign up
Previous
Photo 2008
Hidden in plain sight.
In London's Soho Square lies this mock Tudor edifice dated 1925, built to hide the access point to an electricity substation underneath it and now a glorified gardening shed full of tools to maintain the surrounding park. Quaint and strange.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
2
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2008
photos
89
followers
68
following
550% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
30th August 2023 8:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
How wonderful and, indeed, strange.
September 6th, 2023
Lesley
ace
How lovely
September 6th, 2023
