Hidden in plain sight. by gaf005
Hidden in plain sight.

In London's Soho Square lies this mock Tudor edifice dated 1925, built to hide the access point to an electricity substation underneath it and now a glorified gardening shed full of tools to maintain the surrounding park. Quaint and strange.
How wonderful and, indeed, strange.
How lovely
