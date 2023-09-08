Sign up
Photo 2010
Scatter
The beautiful blue love-in-the-mist flower is now reduced to a shrivelled husk and yet is full of life as I collect the remaining seeds and sow them in the hedgerow for next year.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
Lesley
ace
Fabulous detail. I love when the seed heads are just as interesting as the flowers
September 8th, 2023
