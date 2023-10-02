Sign up
Photo 2034
Photo 2034
Blue Eyes
The stunning Michaelmas daisies attracted several Peacock butterflies which were fluttering from flower to flower.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
3
4
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2034
photos
89
followers
68
following
557% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
2nd October 2023 3:21pm
Babs
ace
Fabulous, it is staring at you. Quite mesmerising.
October 2nd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Splendid colourful shot
October 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow a stunning image!
October 2nd, 2023
