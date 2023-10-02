Previous
Blue Eyes by gaf005
Blue Eyes

The stunning Michaelmas daisies attracted several Peacock butterflies which were fluttering from flower to flower.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Babs ace
Fabulous, it is staring at you. Quite mesmerising.
October 2nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Splendid colourful shot
October 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow a stunning image!
October 2nd, 2023  
