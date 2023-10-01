Sign up
Photo 2033
Like flies round a jam pot,
While we enjoyed coffee and cake, the discarded jam pot on the next table attracted a succession of wasps, entering one at a time to savour its delights.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
1
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2033
photos
89
followers
68
following
556% complete
2033
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
25th September 2023 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Such a fun shot!
October 1st, 2023
