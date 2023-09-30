Sign up
Previous
Photo 2032
Rather them....
...than me. All the fun of the fair. Why people subject themselves to spinning round at this speed and angle confounds me.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
4
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2032
photos
89
followers
68
following
556% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
28th September 2023 8:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Lol an adrenaline rush similar to Bungy or any of those types of things , a nice shot
September 30th, 2023
Babs
ace
I love it. fabulous shot. fav. I would rather be taking the photo than on the ride.
September 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great action shot. Not for me either :-)
September 30th, 2023
Dianne
A very good image, even if many of us cannot imagine being on board.
September 30th, 2023
