Rather them.... by gaf005
Photo 2032

Rather them....

...than me. All the fun of the fair. Why people subject themselves to spinning round at this speed and angle confounds me.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Dawn ace
Lol an adrenaline rush similar to Bungy or any of those types of things , a nice shot
September 30th, 2023  
Babs ace
I love it. fabulous shot. fav. I would rather be taking the photo than on the ride.
September 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great action shot. Not for me either :-)
September 30th, 2023  
Dianne
A very good image, even if many of us cannot imagine being on board.
September 30th, 2023  
