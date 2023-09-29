Previous
Tiny by gaf005
The butterfly was unusually small and so when looking it up it was no surprise to find it called a 'small copper'.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Dawn ace
A wonderful capture George
September 29th, 2023  
Dianne
A gorgeous shot. Fav
September 29th, 2023  
