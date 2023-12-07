Sign up
Photo 2100
Disparity
In contrast to the wet, wintry weather outside, where colours are fading, this indoor Natal Lily is warm and dry, well cared for and colourful.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
3
4
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2100
photos
95
followers
70
following
575% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
7th December 2023 3:08pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Lesley Aldridge
ace
That's a beauty gorgeous focus and clarity, a fav.
December 7th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wow!
December 7th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous image
December 7th, 2023
