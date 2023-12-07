Previous
Disparity by gaf005
Photo 2100

Disparity

In contrast to the wet, wintry weather outside, where colours are fading, this indoor Natal Lily is warm and dry, well cared for and colourful.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
575% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
That's a beauty gorgeous focus and clarity, a fav.
December 7th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wow!
December 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous image
December 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise