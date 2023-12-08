Previous
End of the day. by gaf005
Photo 2101

End of the day.

After a dull, cloudy afternoon, the promised 'sunny intervals' materialised at just the right time to bestow a beautiful sunset.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
575% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise