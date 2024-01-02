Previous
Wet and Windy by gaf005
Photo 2126

Wet and Windy

The title and the photo just about sum up today with buffeting winds and everything totally drenched.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Jen ace
Even the sheep look a bit fed up! You’ve captured the weather mood well. 😊
January 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
It does look rather bleak. I hope the sheep are wearing their winter coats.
January 2nd, 2024  
Helen Jane ace
We have had that here too. Wet, wet, wet. You tell the story well.
January 2nd, 2024  
