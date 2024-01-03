Sign up
Previous
Photo 2127
Winter Rose
This Hellebore is brightening up a rather sombre winter garden with its beautiful blooms and subtle shades.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
2
3
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2127
photos
96
followers
71
following
582% complete
View this month »
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
2127
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
3rd January 2024 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful close up
January 3rd, 2024
