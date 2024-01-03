Previous
Winter Rose by gaf005
Winter Rose

This Hellebore is brightening up a rather sombre winter garden with its beautiful blooms and subtle shades.
3rd January 2024

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
January 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C
Beautiful close up
January 3rd, 2024  
