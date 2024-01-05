Sign up
Photo 2129
Contentment.
A dry day, for once, a lovely afternoon walk at Ashburnham Place with my wife, a large latte and cheese twist (warmed), with the added bonus of a beautiful sunset as we left the café. Ahhhhhhhhh!
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
