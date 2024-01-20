Previous
Functional. by gaf005
Photo 2144

Functional.

Or is it? This winching mechanism on the seafront looks worse for wear but could still do the job.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
587% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful rust and textures!
January 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise