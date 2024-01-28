Previous
Good Morning. by gaf005
Photo 2152

Good Morning.

On our way to church for the 8am service, running slightly late (with me leading and my wife preaching), yet we couldn't not stop to take a photo of this stunning sunrise. And what a morning for fishing!
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
589% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Wow! What a stunning shot - well composed.
January 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
It was worth it! a beautiful capture!
January 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Such a glorious capture!
January 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise