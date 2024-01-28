Sign up
Previous
Photo 2152
Good Morning.
On our way to church for the 8am service, running slightly late (with me leading and my wife preaching), yet we couldn't not stop to take a photo of this stunning sunrise. And what a morning for fishing!
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
3
5
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2152
Views
12
3
5
365
iPhone 11
28th January 2024 7:27am
Milanie
ace
Wow! What a stunning shot - well composed.
January 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
It was worth it! a beautiful capture!
January 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Such a glorious capture!
January 28th, 2024
