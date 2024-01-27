Sign up
Photo 2151
Bexhill after dark
This arts festival had some fascinating displays, none more so than this heliosphere with the dancing acrobat suspended beneath a huge helium balloon. What a sight with the fading sunset in the background.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
27th January 2024 5:11pm
Mags
ace
Beautiful and bold - on every count.
January 27th, 2024
