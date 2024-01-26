Previous
Sunblessed by gaf005
Sunblessed

I'm not at all sure what this is but it looked glorious bathed in the sunlight.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
PhotoCrazy ace
Yes it does!
January 26th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Nice focusing
January 26th, 2024  
