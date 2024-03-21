Previous
Buttercup Winter Hazel. by gaf005
Photo 2205

Buttercup Winter Hazel.

As we turned a corner at Nymans National Trust, this gorgeous shrub was a feast to the eyes.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
Beautiful blooms. I've never seen anything like them.
March 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful plant and the bokeh is wonderful
March 21st, 2024  
