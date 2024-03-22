Sign up
Previous
Photo 2206
Heather
On a grey day, the heather still looked resplendent. It was tempting to replace the dull sky with a bright blue one with fluffy clouds in order to enhance the picture, but then it wouldn't be a true image.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
3
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2206
photos
100
followers
71
following
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
19th March 2024 2:09pm
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
It's just beautiful as is.
March 22nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Lovely heathers
March 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful picture
March 22nd, 2024
