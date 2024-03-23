Sign up
Previous
Photo 2207
Utilitarian
Nothing in the slightest sleek or elegant in this dredger that arrived at Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne, this morning, but it does the job!
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
2
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
23rd March 2024 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
It makes an interesting photographic subject and stays impressive
March 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 23rd, 2024
