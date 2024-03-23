Previous
Utilitarian by gaf005
Utilitarian

Nothing in the slightest sleek or elegant in this dredger that arrived at Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne, this morning, but it does the job!
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C
It makes an interesting photographic subject and stays impressive
March 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Good capture
March 23rd, 2024  
