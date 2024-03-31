Previous
Rosemary. by gaf005
Rosemary.

I usually walk past this bush bedecked with small blooms in the church grounds with hardly a second glance. Today I stopped and looked and it's beautiful in spite of the blemishes.


George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
  
Lisa Brown
beautiful
  
Cathy
Things of beauty are all around if we have the eyes to see!
  
haskar
Pretty flower. Lovely capture.
  
