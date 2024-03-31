Sign up
Previous
Photo 2215
Rosemary.
I usually walk past this bush bedecked with small blooms in the church grounds with hardly a second glance. Today I stopped and looked and it's beautiful in spite of the blemishes.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
4
3
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2215
photos
100
followers
71
following
606% complete
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
30th March 2024 2:49pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 31st, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
beautiful
March 31st, 2024
Cathy
Things of beauty are all around if we have the eyes to see!
March 31st, 2024
haskar
ace
Pretty flower. Lovely capture.
March 31st, 2024
