Unfurling by gaf005
Photo 2222

Unfurling

What a wonderful time of year with the development of such different and delightful shapes and shades.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Kareen King
Love the clarity, the swirl, the title. Fav!
April 7th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A nice detailed image
April 7th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
The perfect caption for this delightful image
April 7th, 2024  
