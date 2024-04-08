Sign up
Photo 2223
Persian Bells.
This unusual flower looked brilliant interspersed among brightly coloured tulips but I chose to take it alone as it would have been outshone by them. It was only when I downloaded the photo that I noticed the bright red glow from inside each bell.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
photos
100
followers
71
following
609% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
8th April 2024 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful, so unusual
April 8th, 2024
