The Old Slab Hut by galactica
The Old Slab Hut

This hut built in the 1860's. This is pic is a simple shout out to its toughness and durability.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Chris

I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
