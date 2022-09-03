Previous
Pink Sunset by galactica
Pink Sunset

Beautiful pink sunset tonight. Such a soft glow spread out across the city.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Chris

I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
