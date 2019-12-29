Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1144
Invaders.
My intention was to get out and make the most of the dry, slightly warmer, but still chilly day. A few hours walking in a peaceful area that normally you wouldn't see a soul. But everybody in the world was there!
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
Lee
ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. My interests include photography, walking, and just getting out and about. I started this project...
1429
photos
243
followers
84
following
313% complete
View this month »
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th December 2019 1:27pm
Claes
I really like the blue-ish hue to this.
December 29th, 2019
Tim L
ace
Nice mix of textures and shapes. The line leading the eye to the walkers is a bit fragmented and odd, but then 'fragmented and odd' appeals to me.
December 29th, 2019
Richard Sayer
ace
The tree roots are wonderful... and of course, the little group take the eye nicely into the heart of the picture.
December 29th, 2019
