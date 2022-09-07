Previous
Buff Ermine moth caterpillar. by gamelee
Photo 1446

Buff Ermine moth caterpillar.

7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
396% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! such a wonderful find and capture - look at all those spine-like body hairs ! fav
September 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
Really amazing details!
September 8th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Incredible focus.
September 8th, 2022  
