Photo 1452
The Groom.
Stag do in blackpool, his mates in the background. He posed quite obligingly for the photo.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Lee
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
7
7
365
ILCE-7M3
5th November 2022 1:10pm
