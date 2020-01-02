Sign up
Photo 1146
The Gift.
Yes, I've opened it.
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
2
0
Lee
ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
Views
2
2
2
2
365
365
ILCE-7M3
ILCE-7M3
Taken
2nd January 2020 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glenmorangie
,
18-year
Jim Dunn
Clearly enjoyed a few shots. Hope you shared!
January 2nd, 2020
Lee
ace
@mactryx
I shared a dram with the guy who bought it for me.
January 2nd, 2020
