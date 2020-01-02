Previous
Next
The Gift. by gamelee
Photo 1146

The Gift.

Yes, I've opened it.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Lee

ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jim Dunn
Clearly enjoyed a few shots. Hope you shared!
January 2nd, 2020  
Lee ace
@mactryx I shared a dram with the guy who bought it for me.
January 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise