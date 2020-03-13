Previous
Ninho da Manta (Buzzard’s Nest) by gamelee
Ninho da Manta (Buzzard’s Nest)

Last week while in Madeira I took the challenge of conquering Madeira's 3 peaks in one hike including the highest, Pico Ruivo. Starting at Pico do Arieiro there are some very steep and long up's and downs before reaching the highest peak of Madeira, Pico Ruivo, at 1,861 meters (6,106 ft) of altitude.
Only a 6-mile walk, but took most of the day to complete. Absolutely wonderful and exhilarating. My calves hurt for three days, and I do a good bit of walking/cycling.
Top right of my image here is Ninho da Manta, With an incredible view. I think the little figures help provide a sense scale to the image.
Truly walking above the clouds.
Lee

ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
320% complete

View this month »

Brigette ace
That is some elevation! Gorgeous view worth the hike
March 13th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning view and a well worth effort Lee
March 13th, 2020  
Louise ace
Sounds amazing, what a view!
March 13th, 2020  
