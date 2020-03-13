Ninho da Manta (Buzzard’s Nest)

Last week while in Madeira I took the challenge of conquering Madeira's 3 peaks in one hike including the highest, Pico Ruivo. Starting at Pico do Arieiro there are some very steep and long up's and downs before reaching the highest peak of Madeira, Pico Ruivo, at 1,861 meters (6,106 ft) of altitude.

Only a 6-mile walk, but took most of the day to complete. Absolutely wonderful and exhilarating. My calves hurt for three days, and I do a good bit of walking/cycling.

Top right of my image here is Ninho da Manta, With an incredible view. I think the little figures help provide a sense scale to the image.

Truly walking above the clouds.