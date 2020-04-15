Previous
Fence post planter. by gamelee
Photo 1187

Fence post planter.

15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Lee

ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
325% complete

Cathy ace
Neat find! I found a fence post treasure years ago, at a very dark time in my life. I thought I was being so selfish spending time doing mediocre photography for myself. Then it was as if the Lord spoke to me and said, 'I created this little beauty just for you, no one else is gonna notice, it's gonna be OK." I still treasure that fence post photo because of its personal meaning to me. And after several months, everything was OK.
April 15th, 2020  
Louise ace
I love a fence top world! Great shot.
April 15th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
That’s lovely, a very natural home for any plant that chooses to grow there. High up & it’s amazing what turns up in those crevices!
April 15th, 2020  
