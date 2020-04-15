Sign up
Photo 1187
Fence post planter.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
3
0
Lee
ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
1472
photos
245
followers
84
following
325% complete
View this month »
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
14th April 2020 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Cathy
ace
Neat find! I found a fence post treasure years ago, at a very dark time in my life. I thought I was being so selfish spending time doing mediocre photography for myself. Then it was as if the Lord spoke to me and said, 'I created this little beauty just for you, no one else is gonna notice, it's gonna be OK." I still treasure that fence post photo because of its personal meaning to me. And after several months, everything was OK.
April 15th, 2020
Louise
ace
I love a fence top world! Great shot.
April 15th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
That’s lovely, a very natural home for any plant that chooses to grow there. High up & it’s amazing what turns up in those crevices!
April 15th, 2020
