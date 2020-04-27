Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1195
The Paperweight.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lee
ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
1480
photos
245
followers
80
following
327% complete
View this month »
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-G9
Taken
27th April 2020 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
This is a little treasure and nicely set to see the reflection!
April 27th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Very crisp and love the reflections.
April 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close