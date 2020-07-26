Previous
The Key. by gamelee
Photo 1233

The Key.

26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Lee

ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
337% complete

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
I love this simplicity! If this is a clock key, I'd love to see it here someday! FAV! May I pin it?
July 27th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
I like the echo of the shape of the key in the glasses
July 27th, 2020  
