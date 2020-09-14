Previous
Quernmore Brow View. by gamelee
Photo 1249

Quernmore Brow View.

Taken from the Trough of Bowland on the road that goes between Lancaster and Dunsop Bridge, Lancashire.
In the distance is Morecambe Bay, and just beyond that is Ulverston. The birthplace of Stan Laurel.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
342% complete

Pat Knowles ace
A road I know well...would be absolutely beautiful today! I haven’t been up there this year...no idea why, not been anywhere much! Lovely to see this shot! Fave!
September 14th, 2020  
