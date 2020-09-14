Sign up
Photo 1249
Next
Photo 1249
Quernmore Brow View.
Taken from the Trough of Bowland on the road that goes between Lancaster and Dunsop Bridge, Lancashire.
In the distance is Morecambe Bay, and just beyond that is Ulverston. The birthplace of Stan Laurel.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
1
1
Lee
ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2020 is my 8th year here....
1534
photos
249
followers
83
following
342% complete
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
14th September 2020 4:47pm
Privacy
Public
Pat Knowles
ace
A road I know well...would be absolutely beautiful today! I haven’t been up there this year...no idea why, not been anywhere much! Lovely to see this shot! Fave!
September 14th, 2020
