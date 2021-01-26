Previous
Black headed Gull. by gamelee
Black headed Gull.

With winter plumage.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Lee

ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2021 is my 9th year here....
Lin ace
Wonderful timing!
January 26th, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
nicely composed
January 26th, 2021  
Sylvia ace
Wow, fabulous capture
January 26th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Fabulous capture. Seagulls aren't easy to capture.
January 26th, 2021  
