Previous
Next
Photo 1325
Puddle.
Taken last week with a new lens purchase, It isn't SOOC.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
3
3
Lee
ace
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2021 is my 9th year here....
1610
photos
264
followers
90
following
363% complete
View this month »
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th February 2021 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puddle
,
way on down
Beau
ace
Stunning capture
March 4th, 2021
sarah
ace
Wow I truly like this -nice dreamy effect
March 4th, 2021
Richard Brown
ace
nice DOF!
March 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
