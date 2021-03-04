Previous
Puddle. by gamelee
Puddle.

Taken last week with a new lens purchase, It isn't SOOC.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2021 is my 9th year here....
363% complete

Beau ace
Stunning capture
March 4th, 2021  
sarah ace
Wow I truly like this -nice dreamy effect
March 4th, 2021  
Richard Brown ace
nice DOF!
March 4th, 2021  
