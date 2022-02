Sparrow hawk.

I had just topped up the Bird feeder, and was watching the blue tit's picking their seed of choice when Suddenly they scattered, in a flash this male Sparrow hawk appeared and settled on the oak tree branch. I went to get my camera, and luckily he was still there when I got back. This shot was taken through double-glazing, after which I attempted to open the window for one without the glazing, that was enough, and he flew off.