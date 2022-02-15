Sign up
Photo 1412
Lake Windermere.
Windermere is the largest natural lake in England. More than 11 miles (18 km) in length, and almost 1 mile (1.5 km).
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
1
0
Lee
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
1412
photos
249
followers
83
following
386% complete
Tags
windermere
,
cumbria
Brigette
ace
Oh I’ve been there way back in the day.
February 18th, 2022
