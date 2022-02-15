Previous
Next
Lake Windermere. by gamelee
Photo 1412

Lake Windermere.

Windermere is the largest natural lake in England. More than 11 miles (18 km) in length, and almost 1 mile (1.5 km).
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
386% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
Oh I’ve been there way back in the day.
February 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise