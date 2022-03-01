Sign up
Photo 1418
Open wide.
Chocolate flavoured rice puff things on a tea spoon.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
1
1
Lee
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st March 2022 11:01am
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Love this! Beautiful lighting and detail.
March 2nd, 2022
