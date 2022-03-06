Previous
Photo 1420

All clean.

My neighbour did the washing. There could be a few sore ears!
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Lee

@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
389% complete

moni kozi ace
How cute and funny.
I really like how sharp the subjects are. Neat use of dof.
March 8th, 2022  
