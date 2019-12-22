Previous
Baby's First Christmas by gardencat
Baby's First Christmas

My son's Baby's First Christmas decoration, on this year's tree. Hard to believe it made its first appearance on our tree over 30 years ago.
22nd December 2019

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
