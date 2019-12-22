Sign up
Photo 1660
Baby's First Christmas
My son's Baby's First Christmas decoration, on this year's tree. Hard to believe it made its first appearance on our tree over 30 years ago.
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
2137
photos
49
followers
49
following
454% complete
View this month »
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
22nd December 2019 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
