The Star on the Top

Haven't had much time, or much photo-mojo the last few days, and so I've missed posting on several days. I did want to make it back here at least once to wish everyone on here a happy holiday season so, here is a shot of the star on the top of our Christmas tree. The tree itself seemed to be a bit of an unwanted distraction so I disappeared it. :D



Happy Holidays to all my great 365 friends and photographers.