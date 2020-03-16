The Red Book

Today's effort was a last minute attempt to get a red image for my March rainbow. I confess, I was rather distracted today by the whole coronavirus mess and a relative who is about to be dumped off a cruise sip in Fremantle Australia, and left to find his own way home. I didn't even think of this project till dinner time. The first thing my eye fell on, when I did remember, was a pile of stuff that I had collected to donate to our thrift store and this old Reader's Digest Condensed book. I don't think they have even been printing these for years now, but I remember when I was young and one would arrive at our house every month.

Anyway, this is it for red Monday three in March.