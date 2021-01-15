Running on Ice

Reminds me a little bit of "running with scissors". There's a certain amount of danger involved with both activities. This guy was on the other loop of the pond, from where yesterday's geese were.It was cold last weekend and several people were skating on the pond but in the last couple of days it has been milder so I did worry a bit about this activity, especially when he got farther from shore. Made me feel better when I realized I wasn't the only one who was keeping an eye on him.