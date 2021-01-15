Previous
Running on Ice by gardencat
Photo 1978

Running on Ice

Reminds me a little bit of "running with scissors". There's a certain amount of danger involved with both activities. This guy was on the other loop of the pond, from where yesterday's geese were.
It was cold last weekend and several people were skating on the pond but in the last couple of days it has been milder so I did worry a bit about this activity, especially when he got farther from shore. Made me feel better when I realized I wasn't the only one who was keeping an eye on him.
https://365project.org/gardencat/this-and-that/2021-01-15
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
